Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

