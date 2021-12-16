Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%.

Shares of CBNK opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $31,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

