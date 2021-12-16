QChi Reaches Market Cap of $988,545.62 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $988,545.62 and $2,725.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207176 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

