Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp Acquires 180,744 Shares

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 187,391 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $1,326,728.28.

On Friday, December 10th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

Radius Health stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

