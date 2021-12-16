Radix Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Billion (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and approximately $1.05 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,116,846,141 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

