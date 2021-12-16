RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells $271,800.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RadNet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

