Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $758,665.02 and $5,153.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.50 or 0.08261833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.12 or 0.99991709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

