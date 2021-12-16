Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) PT Raised to €36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

