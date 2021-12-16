Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.32

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.40). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 32.38 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,012,253 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.21. The firm has a market cap of £42.86 million and a PE ratio of 21.33.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

