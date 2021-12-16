Raphael D’amico Purchases 10,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

