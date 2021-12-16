Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $13.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$35.78 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.53.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

