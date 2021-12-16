Raymond James Upgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Strong-Buy

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CFB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.32. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $219,855. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $651,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,430,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

