RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

