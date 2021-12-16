Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

REAX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.