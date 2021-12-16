Realty Income Co. Plans Jan 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a jan 22 dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 175.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

NYSE O opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

