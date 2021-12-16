Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.93) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.55) to GBX 8,900 ($117.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,870 ($104.00) to GBX 7,170 ($94.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,546.25 ($99.73).

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,195 ($81.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,970.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,051.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.82) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($90.08). The company has a market cap of £44.25 billion and a PE ratio of -27.35.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

