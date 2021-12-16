Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Head-To-Head Review

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 30.84% 10.91% 1.12% Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24%

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Columbia Banking System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.92 $28.15 million $4.34 12.49 Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.12 $154.24 million $3.06 10.67

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Columbia Banking System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33

Columbia Banking System has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Red River Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

