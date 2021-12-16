Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

RRX stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $174.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.