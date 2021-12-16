Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
RRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
RRX stock opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $174.12.
About Regal Rexnord
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
