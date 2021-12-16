Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.
NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.93 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.92.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.