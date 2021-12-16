Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $657.93 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $617.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.