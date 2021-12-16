Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Up to $20.65

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.72. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 875 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

