RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Update

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of RSASF stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RESAAS Services has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

