Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($20.26) for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.41. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

