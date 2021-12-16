Research Analysts Set Expectations for Keros Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.90). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.85) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.15. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,963. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

