REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

