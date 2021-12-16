Reviewing First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.14%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Viridian Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 424.92 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.70

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Viridian Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of non-physician-owned medical centers. It operates through the following segments: FCID Medical, Inc., CCSC Holdings, Inc., and The B.A.C.K Center. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

