Reviewing Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) and Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya (OTC:KAYS) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaya and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $1.03 million 2.00 -$12.10 million N/A N/A Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.63 million 0.78 -$3.95 million ($2.64) -1.78

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kaya.

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaya presently has a consensus target price of $0.89, suggesting a potential upside of 535.71%. Given Kaya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaya is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 1,162.05% -46.75% 479.45% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -37.93% -62.28% -31.30%

Summary

Kaya beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. The company was founded by Hojabr Alimi and Linda Alimi in April 1999 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

