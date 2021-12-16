Reviewing Tiptree (TIPT) and Its Peers

Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tiptree to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million -$29.16 million 8.83 Tiptree Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.60

Tiptree’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% Tiptree Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Volatility & Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tiptree and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree Competitors 675 2986 2668 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Tiptree’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tiptree has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tiptree rivals beat Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

