Reviewing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get TMC the metals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.64%. Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 392.06%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -6.30

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.