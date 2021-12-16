Reviewing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TMC the metals
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lomiko Metals
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Risk and Volatility
TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TMC the metals
|N/A
|N/A
|-$36.54 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.36 million
|($0.01)
|-6.30
Profitability
This table compares TMC the metals and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TMC the metals
|N/A
|-913.50%
|-19.48%
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|-51.79%
|-48.69%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Lomiko Metals beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
About Lomiko Metals
Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
