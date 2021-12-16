Revomon (REVO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Revomon has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $1.17 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revomon has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.