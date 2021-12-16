Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.79. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

