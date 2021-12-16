Robert Leeds Buys 2,843,863 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Industrial stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 61,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,523. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

