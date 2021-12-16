Robert Speights Sells 2,118 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CLH opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

