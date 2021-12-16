Robert W. Baird Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,625,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 19,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

