Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.87 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 7.31 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,145,115 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKH shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of £33.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

