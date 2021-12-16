Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

