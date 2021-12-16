Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

