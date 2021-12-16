Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,216.70 ($29.29).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDSB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 23.60 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,617.40 ($21.37). 7,285,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,835,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,517.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.67%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

