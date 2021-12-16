Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 70.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $29,523,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

