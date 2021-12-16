Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

