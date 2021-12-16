S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCPPF. HSBC cut S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SCPPF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 8,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

