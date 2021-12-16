SafeMoon 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.75 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $909.14 million and $6.75 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

