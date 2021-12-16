Saga Communications, Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

