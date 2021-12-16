Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

