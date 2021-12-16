salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 71,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 138,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $260.04 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

