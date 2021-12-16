Samira Sakhia Buys 15,800 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia bought 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,687.20.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$644.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.29.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0996198 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

