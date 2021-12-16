Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 5.7%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 20,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 599,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

