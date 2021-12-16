Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given Buy Rating at Eight Capital

Savaria (TSE:SIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Eight Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.59. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$14.05 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

