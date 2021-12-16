Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $268.13

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.13 and traded as low as $252.80. Schindler shares last traded at $252.80, with a volume of 16 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLAF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.79.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.