Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Up 4.1%

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 4,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 558,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

