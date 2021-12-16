Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) to post $36.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.65 million to $37.20 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $196.87 million, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $216.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Schrödinger by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,327. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

